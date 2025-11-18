Poverty reduction survey aims to get input from Rainy River residents

The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) is asking residents, community partners, employers, and service providers across the district to participate in a survey on poverty.

The survey is part of a fact-gathering campaign by Ontario’s Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services to assess the current strategy to address poverty and shape the next one. The services board said it believes that hearing from rural and northern communities is essential to developing a plan that reflects the diverse realities of people across the province.

“Our region experiences challenges that can look different from those in larger centres,” DDRSB Chief Administrative Officer Charene Gillies said in a press release. “Adding northern voices to this consultation will help strengthen the province’s understanding of the needs and strengths of communities like ours.”

Ontario’s Poverty Reduction Act requires the government to develop a poverty reduction strategy and assess it at least every five years. Its current strategy, which ends this year, has operated under four key pillars: encouraging job creation, connecting people with the right supports and services, making life more affordable and building financial resilience, and accelerating action and driving progress.

The new survey is part of the government’s planning in the development of the next poverty reduction strategy. Everyone in the Rainy River District is welcome to participate, including individuals, employers, and representatives from non-profit, government, Indigenous, and public-sector organizations.