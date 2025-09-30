Postal strike could be ‘long haul’

More than 270 postal workers from Geraldton to Atikokan are impacted by a labour dispute after the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) walked off the job nationwide Thursday evening in response to the government’s proposed changes.

“It came as a huge surprise,” said Leo Favreau, president of CUPW Local 620, adding this time, it’s not about money.

“After the report that we got (Thursday) afternoon, it’s all about saving the services that we provide.”

Favreau said the general public needs to realize that the government wants to stop door-to-door postal delivery.

“They want to limit delivery down to one to two days a week, and they want to close all the rural offices, which will definitely impact all the surrounding areas,” he claimed.

Favreau says the region is so spread out and diverse that the little township post offices are what make it all work.

“By eliminating them, I can only imagine if you have to travel 100 kilometres to pick up your mail or a parcel,” he said.

Favreau added that he would love to see them ordered back to work again and forced into binding arbitration.

“I would like this all settled because I’m tired of it, but I still haven’t had a chance to really digest it and figure it all out,” he said. “But unfortunately, if it doesn’t get settled quickly, it’s going to be a long haul.”

Favreau said he agrees that there are some cuts that are needed and some changes that need to be made.

“But you just don’t jump off a cliff,” he said. “I think it’s an effort to privatize it, and that seems to be the way things work. You break it and then you sell it.”

In a statement to The Chronicle-Journal, Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu said, “The world of work is changing quickly, and Canada Post must adapt while protecting good jobs.”

She said CUPW and Canada Post need to find the right balance that secures the corporation’s future and respects the workers who keep it running.

“Canadians depend on them to get this right,” Hajdu added. “Federal mediators remain available to support the bargaining process, and I encourage both parties to continue working toward a fair resolution.”

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) is implementing cheque-pickup to ensure continuity of service until further notice during the CUPW strike and disruptions to Canada Post services.

In a release to The Chronicle-Journal, TBDSSAB said cheques issued for October will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

“District cheques will be available at local offices from Oct. 1 to 3. This includes cheques payable to Ontario Works recipients, landlords, and vendors. Payment arranged through electronic means will remain unaffected,” the statement read.

The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board urges people to contact their caseworker to arrange pick-up of daily cheques. Questions can be asked by calling 807-766-2111. Updates related to TBDSSAB’s response to the mail disruption will be posted on its website at wwwtbdssab.ca/mail-updates/