Positive contributions to watershed ‘start at home’

Wild plant lovers who happen to live on Lake Superior or along one of its major tributaries have until Friday to apply to participate in a shoreline protection program.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is offering the program, now in its fifth year, to up to 10 selected applicants.

Those selected may receive as many as 100 plants, as well as a plan on how to properly put them into the ground.

Plants may include saskatoons, dogwoods, and swamp milkweed, as well as white spruce and American mountain ash trees.

“Participants will receive individualized consultation to ensure the plants provided are suited to soil, light, and moisture characteristics of their site,” the LRCA says.

“Our goal is to encourage landowners to contribute positively to the overall health of the Lakehead watershed, starting at home,” LRCA chief administrator Tammy Cook said in an earlier news release.

The program aims to “help our community build climate resistance and improve water quality within the Lakehead watershed,” the news release added.

Meanwhile, a separate proposed “coastal resilience management plan” being developed by the LRCA is to be completed by the end of 2027.

That plan, which is to include maps, is intended to be used by Lake Superior coastal communities roughly from the southern edge of Neebing up to and including the Township of Dorion.

The $868,000 coastal resilience project includes a $651,000 grant from Natural Resources Canada.

Those interested in taking part in the shoreline protection program can apply by email at stewardship@lakeheadca.com.