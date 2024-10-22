Portage Water Wins Prestigious Taste Test Award

In a stunning achievement, the city’s water has been awarded the title of best-tasting water in Western Canada.

During an annual competition held by the Western Canada Water Association from September 17-20 in Winnipeg, the prestigious award was announced at the association’s four-day “Ripples of Change” conference, where cities across the region entered their water for a blind taste test.

2024 marks a significant milestone for the city, which previously finished as a runner-up twice in previous years but has now secured the top spot. The competition, which includes entries from both major and smaller cities in Western Canada, is highly competitive, with the quality of water being evaluated by three judges from various locations, including California and Ontario.

“Winning this award is a fantastic recognition of the hard work put in by our water treatment plant team,” said Jared Smith, manager of the Water Treatment Plant.

The process for the competition begins with cities applying through the Western Canada Water Association, providing samples for evaluation. Only the best samples are selected for final judging, with any that show signs of odor being disqualified immediately.

Interestingly, the city’s raw water has been described as some of the worst in Western Canada, making the award even more remarkable.

“It’s a testament to our team’s dedication and innovation in treating water to meet high standards,” Smith added.

In addition to celebrating their local victory, the city will represent Western Canada at the American Water and Wastewater Association taste test competition in Denver in June 2025. This opportunity further elevates the city’s status on a larger stage.

Feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with local officials and residents expressing pride in the achievement. “We often take for granted the water we turn on every day,” said Faron Nicholls, city councillor on the Waterworks Committee.

“This award serves as a reminder of the hard work and commitment that goes into producing clean, quality water for our community,” Nicholls said, noting the water treatment team is not thought of without appreciation.

As the city prepares for the competition in Denver, the focus remains on maintaining the high standards that led to their victory. The water treatment team plans to continue optimizing its processes to ensure it remains a leader in water quality.