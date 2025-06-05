Portage la Prairie collecting urgently needed items for wildfire evacuees

As wildfire evacuees continue to arrive in Portage la Prairie, city officials are calling on the community to donate essential supplies to help support displaced individuals and families.

In a message shared on social media, Mayor Sharilyn Knox encouraged residents to show compassion and care by donating new, unopened items to assist evacuees who are temporarily sheltering in the city.

“We’re collecting items to support wildfire evacuees currently staying in our community,” Knox posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon. “Thank you for showing up with compassion and care.”

The city has outlined a list of urgently needed items, including:

Underwear and socks (all sizes)

Children’s bathing suits

Infant and children’s Tylenol

Cold medicine

Enfamil A+ Formula (Stage 1)

Polident and Poligrip

Polysporin

Travel-size toiletries, such as shampoo, conditioner, and deodorant (unscented if possible)

Peanut-free, pre-packaged snacks, including diabetic-friendly options

Bottled water

New umbrella strollers

All donations must be new and in original packaging with tags attached. The city noted that it cannot accept homemade food or treats due to health and safety regulations.

Donations can be dropped off at City Hall, which will remain open for extended hours, including until 7 p.m., to accommodate contributions.

“As a city, we want to ensure that those affected by these devastating wildfires are treated with dignity, safety, and kindness,” Knox said. “Your support makes a difference.”

Residents are encouraged to donate early, as the needs are immediate and ongoing. For more information, contact Portage la Prairie City Hall directly.

City Hall is located at 97 Saskatchewan Avenue E.

There are approximately 260 evacuees in Portage la Prairie from Flin Flon, Pukatawagan, and Cross Lake. Local hotels, businesses, churches and other volunteers are helping with shelter and food but more help is still needed.

In a statement for the Graphic Leader, The Canadian Red Cross said they are operating an emergency shelter in Portage. As of May 30, they have registered more than 8,900 people from over 3,500 households in Manitoba. This includes more than 1,000 households on behalf of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), and more than 2,400 households on behalf of the Province of Manitoba.