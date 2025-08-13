Polish customs go into organics business

When Agnieszka Filipek arrived from Poland 33 years ago, she brought with her a wealth of culinary knowledge from deep traditional foundations and a dream to one day market this.

In August of 2024, Filipek developed her home-based business Agnieszka Organics, and is celebrating one year of being part of Thunder Bay’s growing multicultural business community. Jammin’ Thins and Super Clusters are just some of the fruit energy snacks that she makes from locally grown seasonal fruits.

“I have always been passionate about having a garden — especially growing my own fruit, as my grandma and mom did,” she said. These childhood memories led her to creating her own company.

“I am (still) just starting up and I am just starting to learn what it takes to grow a business here in Thunder Bay. I have to tell myself to be patient; ‘Rome was not built in a day,’” she said. “Not many people are aware of what Agnieszka Organics is and what products I offer. Exposure to the right target market through opportunities to present our product and sell it is the key.”

Filipek attended VegFest in June and showcased her business at the vegetarian food fair. She said events like VegFest, other local events and markets give the small businesses that chance for exposure.

Filipek developed her product by experimenting in her kitchen with the use of guarana.

“It’s a Brazilian plant, and the fruit has natural caffeine in it. They grind it and use it in a lot of energy drinks, like Red Bull, and I have used powdered guarana in my smoothies,” she said. “I like to play around and experiment and I like to grow my own fruit and make jams.”

While testing ideas with a dehydrator, she developed a healthy fruit snack by adding guarana to the fruits — and Agnieszka Organics was formed. She found there is a horticultural aspect to her business and uses fresh grapes and rhubarb from her garden, apples from her brother’s apple tree and her favourite, black currents.

“I’m exploring the different types of fruit that can be grown here and I have my own fruit garden. But as of right now, I’m limited to what I can grow on my own or find here in town. I do believe in supporting locals, so I go to the markets,” she said.

“I have developed relationships with vendors and I made contact with people who grow things that I need.”

Filipek said it is “uplifting” to be part of a multicultural business community.

“ Local business growth is strategic to sustain our local economy; therefore, businesses supporting each other create a healthy relationship to achieve business growth and their goals,” she said. “We come from so many different parts of the world, and here we have an opportunity to share our innovations, ideas and taste the uniqueness of the ethnical products and talents.”

She added that starting up a new business is a challenging and risky road.

“You always have questions and doubts in your mind that may be putting a halt to your idea,” she noted. “Fortunately, there are amazing resources that offer direction, financing and business community connections. There is always risk, but without a risk there are no opportunities.”

For now, access to Agnieszka Organics products can be found on social media platforms or by emailing AgnOrganics@gmail.com. A new website for the company is being developed.