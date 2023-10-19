Police seeking dash cam footage, witnesses, in fatal accident

(NIPIGON, ON) – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the assistance of the public to provide any information or dash camera footage they have regarding a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On October 10, 2032, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment, along with Emergency Medical Services and Fire, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 20 kilometres east of Nipigon involving a passenger motor vehicle and pickup truck.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

BARRICADED SUSPECT

(DRYDEN, ON) – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have safely apprehended a barricaded person.

On October 16, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex on Duke Street in the City of Dryden. Upon arrival, officers learned that one individual barricaded themself in the apartment. Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, as well as the Canine Unit were deployed to assist members of the Dryden OPP Detachment.

After several hours, a 37-year-old individual exited the apartment complex and was transported to hospital for further assessment. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. The individual surrendered to police at approximately 7:30 a.m.

OPP resources have now cleared the area around Duke Street in the City of Dryden.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (807) 937-5577. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.org.

DRUG CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) A traffic stop on Duke Street by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Community Street Crime Unit has led to the arrest of three individuals and multiple charges being laid.

On October 16, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers with the Dryden Detachment conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the investigation, police seized suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, three Ignace residents, aged 44, 29 and 30 have been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl); Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine); Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine); and Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused’s have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 17, 2023.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

MOOSE OPENER

(ARMSTRONG, ON) – Members of the Thunder Bay and Armstrong Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments joined forces with Conservation Officers from the Thunder Bay and Nipigon District for the Armstrong moose opener.

Over the weekend, local OPP and Conservation Officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) patrolled approximately 1,000 kilometres in the Armstrong area to ensure compliance with hunting laws, as well as promote hunter safety.

As a result of the initiative, officers with both the OPP and MNRF made approximately 400 contacts, seized two (2) moose, and laid 20 charges under the Highway Traffic Act, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, Liquor Licence and Control Act, and Off-Road Vehicles Act for Unlawfully Possess Loaded Firearm in Conveyance, Use Firearm Carelessly to Hunt, Hunt Big Game – No Licence, Drive With Open Liquor Readily Available, and Insecure Load.

The OPP, in partnership with the MNRF, encourage all hunters to become familiar with all safety rules and resources that are available to them so that they have a safe hunting season.

Members of the public are reminded to report any unlawful night hunting or any other unsafe hunting activity by calling the MNRF TIPS Line at 1-877-847-7667. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

DRUG CHARGES

(KENORA, ON) – Members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On October 15, 2023, just after 1:15 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on Amethyst Street in the City of Kenora after it was observed to be travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 59-year-old of Shoal Lake First Nation, has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) and Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on November 16, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

FIREARM CHARGES

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – Members of the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with numerous firearms offences.

On October 13, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., members of the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment were on general patrol and observed a wanted individual known to police walking in the area of Fifth Avenue South in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Through the interaction, it was determined that the individual was in possession of a firearm. The individual was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment.

As a result, a 27-year-old of Cat Lake First Nation, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Carrying Concealed Weapon; Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm; Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm; Carry Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device, or Ammunition in a Careless Manner; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm; and Failure to Comply with Undertaking .

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on October 17, 2023.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(MARATHON, ON) – Members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On October 14, 2023, just before 11:00 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment observed a passenger motor vehicle driving erratically on Peninsula Road within the Town of Marathon. Officers subsequently initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 19-years-old of Marathon, has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Novice Driver – B.A.C Above Zero; Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available; and Fail to Have Insurance Card.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on November 22, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

DRUG CHARGES

(KENORA, ON) – A report of a stolen motor vehicle has led to two Manitoba residents being arrested and charged with Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences.

On October 11, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident involving a stolen motor vehicle in the City of Kenora. Officers subsequently located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the occupants of the stolen motor vehicle were in possession of suspected methamphetamine and other items associated with drug trafficking.

As a result, a 29-year-old, of Steinbach, Manitoba, has been arrested and charged with: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs; Obstruct Peace Officer; and Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court.

A 33-year-old, of Winnipeg, has been charged with: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs; Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court.

The accused are being held in custody, to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora.