Police seek public assistance in Thunder Bay property theft

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Members from the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment are requesting assistance from the public identifying a suspect involved in a string of break and enters at multiple seasonal properties in the Pass Lake area, within the Municipality of Shuniah.

Between the evening of September 26th, 2023, and the early morning hours of October 28th, 2023, entry was gained into several seasonal properties and numerous items were taken.

The OPP are requesting the assistance of the public to identify the suspect in the attached photos & provide any information they may have regarding this incident.

An updated photo of the suspect has been attached as well as a description of the item stolen.

Please call the Thunder Bay Detachment at 807-939-2133, or the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

