Police seek public assistance in stolen firearm case

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen firearm.

On September 28, 2023 at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP received a report of a theft of a firearm and case from a vehicle parked at a residence on Christie Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances sometime after 10:00 p.m. on September 27, 2023. Stolen from the vehicle was the following:

Rizzine 28 gauge shotgun BR110 (serial # 88831)

Koplin green/black soft case

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of this stolen firearm should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Rainy River District OPP detachment at 1-807-274-3322.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

A firearm and case, which looks like this one, has been stolen from a vehicle in Fort Frances. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

FIREARM CHARGES

(DAWSON, ON) – One individual is facing a lengthy list of firearms related charges following a search warrant in the Town of Dawson.

On September 27, 2023, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment executed a search warrant at a residence on Highway 621 following a weapons incident that occurred on September 25, 2023.

The investigation has resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of approximately 19 firearms.

As a result, a 66-year-old Dawson resident, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Assault with a Weapon; Intimidation – Use of Threatens use of Violence; Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Pointing a Firearm; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm; Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device, or Ammunition – three counts

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances.

DRUG CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – A routine traffic stop on Highway 17 by members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has led to the arrest of two and multiple criminal charges being laid while in the City of Dryden.

On September 27, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Dryden OPP officers conducted a routine traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act offence on a motor vehicle travelling on Highway 17 in the City of Dryden.

During the investigation, suspected cocaine was located and seized. Further, an assortment of pills and other items indicative of drug trafficking were located and seized.

As a result of the investigation a 61-year old Dryden resident has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine.

A 37-years old, of Dryden has been arrested and charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The two accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 29, 2023.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

COLLISION

(Kenora, ON) – The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded on the 25 of September 2023, to a report of a motor vehicle in the ditch on Hwy 71 near Halverson Dr in Sioux Narrows. The occupants fled prior to police arrival and after several hours of searching police were unable to locate them.

On the 27 of September 2023 around 1:00 A.M. Kenora OPP were notified of a male passed out in the same vehicle and was not responding to concerned motorists.

The OPP along with Whitefish Bay, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded and located the male behind the wheel of the vehicle.

After a brief investigation the male was arrested and upon being searched officers located suspected Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

A 63-year-old of Barwick, was charged with the following: Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 26, 2023.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an individual following a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC) where the vehicle had failed to remain.

On September 22, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on King Street in the City of Dryden, where the driver had failed to remain at the scene.

Prior to police arriving on scene, the driver returned. Upon their arrival, Officers determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired from the consumption of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old, of Dryden, has been arrested and charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on October 30, 2023.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and seven-day vehicle impoundment were issued.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH

(PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North West Region Crime Unit and Pikangikum Police are investigating a suspicious death in Pikangikum First Nation.

On September 25, 2023, shortly before 7:30 p.m., Pikangikum Peacekeepers, Pikangikum Police and OPP responded to a residence on Fishhouse Road where one individual was located and transported to the nursing station where they were later pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to confirm the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.

The investigation by the Pikangikum Police, OPP North West Region Crime Unit, and OPP Forensic Identification Services is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information should contact the Red Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca

REPEAT OFFENDER

(Kenora, ON) – On September 29 2023 at approximately 1900 hrs the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to the Manitoba border after Falcon Lake, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported a vehicle failed to stop for them.

Information was that the vehicle was travelling erratically and occupants were throwing beer cans out of the window. The RCMP discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns for the public.

The Kenora OPP while responding were alerted to a matching vehicle in the ditch of Hwy 17 near Royal lake. Information from passing motorists was that the driver assaulted the passenger after the collision and then fled into the bush.

The Kenora OPP set up containment and with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the K9 unit, successfully located and arrested the male a short time later.

As a result, a 35-year-old Kenora resident, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs; Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on, October 19, 2023.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) was issued.

Days later, on October 2, 2023, at approximately 2:51 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Government Street in the City of Dryden. Upon officers arriving at the location, it was learned that the suspect had departed the location and may be in possession of a weapon.

Officers continued to attempt to locate the suspect and a short time later, the suspect was located at Flat Rock in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, the 35 year old of Kenora, was again arrested, this time charged under the Criminal Code with: Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 3, 2023.

Assisting with this investigation were members from the OPP Canine Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Crisis Negotiators, Dryden Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Marine Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information about this investigation, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – An Atikokan Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer observed erratic driving and stopped a repeat impaired driving offender.

On September 27, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm, an Atikokan OPP officer on routine patrol observed a vehicle driving erratically in the Lone Pine area of Atikokan.

The officer conducted a field sobriety test and found the driver to be impaired. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances OPP Detachment to complete additional testing.

A 38-year-old of Atikokan, is charged criminally with one count of operation while impaired alcohol or drugs. The accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on November 30, 2023, to answer to the charge.

The police have the training and ability to detect drug impaired drivers. The following links to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the United States Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will provide good information on Drug Recognition Evaluations.

STOLEN VEHICLE

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – On September 30, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged an individual following a report of a stollen vehicle and motor vehicle collision.

Officers located the vehicle and through investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 19-year-old, of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs; Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Theft of Motor Vehicle and Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on November 7th, 2023.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) was issued.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

Thirty-six individuals have been arrested on outstanding warrants in the Kenora area as a result of Operation Return.

On September 15, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) concluded Operation Return with a focus in the City of Kenora and surrounding areas, which resulted in 36 arrests. The arrest warrants are related to outstanding charges ranging from violent offences to drug, property, and bail violations.

Operation Return, an intelligence initiative designed to ensure the safe apprehension of individuals who are currently wanted and residing in communities across North West Region, has resulted in the safe apprehension of 306 individuals with outstanding warrants and related charges in the past nine months.

With a continued high-priority focus on public safety, the OPP North West Region Intelligence Unit (NWRIU), with support from frontline OPP members, Regional Support Team (RST), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and North West Region Crime Unit, launched Operation Return in January of 2023. The initiative includes collaboration with regional policing partners.

QUOTES

“The OPP North West Intelligence Unit will continue to work with OPP detachments and support units in communities across the North West Region, along with our regional policing partners, to arrest individuals who are wanted and evading police. It is our goal to send a clear message to criminals that police – regardless of jurisdiction – will continue to identify and aggressively pursue those individuals who continue to threaten the safety of our communities.” – OPP North West Region Intelligence Unit Supervisor, Detective Sergeant Bob Steele

Anyone with any information relating to criminal activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).