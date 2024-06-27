Police seek help locating man

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON)- Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting assistance from the public in locating Jeremy SERGERIE, 23 years old, from Sioux Lookout. Individuals with property in areas surrounding Sioux Lookout are requested to check their cabins and outbuildings for unusual activity.

Jeremy was reported missing after failing to return to his residence. He is described as First Nations male, 5’8″ with a slight build and short black hair. He was last seen on Friday morning, June 21st, 2024, walking into a wooded area behind Cedar Crescent in Sioux Lookout. He was wearing a yellow hoodie, dark coloured t-shirt, black pants, brown boots, and carrying an assortment of bags including a green backpack, black duffel bag, and beige satchel.

Police and family are concerned for Jeremy’s safety. He is believed to be headed north from Sioux Lookout and may have been hitchhiking along Highways 516/599 with a possible destination of Pipestone River Provincial Park. There will be a large police presence throughout the area between Sioux Lookout and Pipestone River in relation to this investigation, but there is no threat to public safety identified at this time.

If you have had any contact with Jeremy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.