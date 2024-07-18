Police seek assistance in locating missing man

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to actively search for Jeremy Sergerie, 23 years old, from Sioux Lookout. An updated list of belongings and clothing articles he was last seen with is being provided for public awareness. Should you happen upon any of the below listed items, investigators are requesting that you refrain from moving or handling these articles in any way and immediately contact the OPP.

Jeremy was reported missing after failing to return to his residence. He is described as First Nations male, 5’8″ with a slight build and short black hair. He was last seen on Friday morning, June 21, 2024, walking into a wooded area behind Cedar Crescent in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

Jeremy left wearing a yellow hoodie sweater, dark coloured t-shirt, black pants, brown Timberland boots, carrying an assortment of bags including a green backpack, black duffel bag, and light brown satchel. Included with his belongings are a pair of grey running shoes, a high-visibility hunter orange vest, a wooden handled axe, a black miniature fishing rod, a 5″ hunting knife with a brown wooden handle and light brown leather sheath, a Makita power drill and charger, and a PS4 gaming system, controller, and games.

Police and family are concerned for Jeremy’s safety. If you have had any contact with Jeremy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.