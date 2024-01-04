PM marks second annual Ribbon Skirt Day with statement

Observed today for the second time, National Ribbon Skirt Day originated in 2020 when 10-year-old Isabella Kulak wore a ribbon skirt on her school’s “formal wear day” and was shamed by a staff member.

According to the ribbonskirtproject.ca ribbon skirts are an ancient tradition among the different Indigenous groups across what we now call Canada.

“The history of the Ribbon Skirt comes down to us through many cross-cultural interactions, and so, many different interpretations and expressions exist,” The website says. “Nearly all First Nations and Indigenous groups across Turtle Island have a strong tradition in this iconic piece of clothing, and all have their own stories and protocol surrounding them.

“The modern version of the Ribbon Skirt may sometimes differ from its historical sister, and how it came to be is an illuminating story of how our modern Indigenous, Métis and First Nations also developed. What our grandmothers wore, hundreds of years ago, may not be recognized as a Ribbon Skirt today, but began to show the elements that would start that evolution.”

According to an article from Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI), with information contributed by SGEI knowledge keeper Dorothy Friday, ribbon skirts can have many meanings to the wearer.

“The ribbons represent many meanings to the individual, such as; the meaning of their Anishinaabe name and Clan colours. Many are required to wear specific colours and attire during different cultural ceremonies. Also, many ribbon skirts depict a story or are just beautiful and designed to be stylish, striking and dazzling. Most ribbon skirts have a hint of personal expression and tradition.

“Skirts can tell a story. For example, in a white skirt, the colour white represents the North direction, and the ribbons on the skirt may be yellow, representing the East; red ribbons represent the South, and the West can be represented by the colours black and blue or green. This skirt tells me this person is exceptional and Ogimaakwe (Leader). There might be specific applique’ on the front of the skirt but optional.”

In an effort towards reconciliation, Sen. Mary Jane McCallum, who is of Cree heritage from Manitoba, put forward a bill in Parliament to recognize National Ribbon Skirt Day in November 2021, and it received royal assent in December 2022. McCallum said in a statement that the day is to “provide an opportunity for everyone in Canada to recognize, learn about, and celebrate the importance of Indigenous traditions and expressions of culture.”

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Ribbon Skirt Day:

“Today, I acknowledge all those across Canada who are marking the second National Ribbon Skirt Day and the significance that ribbon skirts represent during ceremonies and special events throughout the year.

“Isabella’s story – and the stories of so many others – reminds us of the ongoing challenges Indigenous Peoples face, including racism and inequity, and of the work we need to continue doing, together, on the shared path of reconciliation. Today, we see women, girls, and gender-diverse people wearing ribbon skirts both formally and informally – like when they cross the stage to receive their degrees or when they are passing on traditional knowledge to the next generations at home or in classrooms. Thanks to their resilience, that history has not been and will never be lost.

“Reconciliation is a journey we must all take together, and we know there is more work ahead. That is why, last June, we released the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan. Developed in consultation and collaboration with Indigenous partners, the Action Plan serves as our roadmap to advance reconciliation in a meaningful way, including by helping preserve, promote, and revitalize First Nations, Inuit, and Métis languages, cultures, and traditions. We are also working to put an end to the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. This includes working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples to implement the Federal Pathway and to explore a public alert system for missing Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. We remain committed to building a better future in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

“On National Ribbon Skirt Day, I invite all Canadians to learn more about Isabella’s story and Indigenous Peoples’ histories, cultures, and diversity – from exploring century-long traditions, to engaging in cultural activities, to reading their stories online – and to celebrate the ongoing contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to Canada.”