Pierroz, Walchuk re-elected as RRDSB chair and vice-chair

Kathryn Pierroz and Mike Walchuk were re-elected as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Rainy River District School Board of Trustees at Tuesday’s annual board meeting.

Pierroz, who represents the Townships of Alberton and La Vallee, and the communities of Miscampbell, Dance, Lake Despair and Griesinger is currently serving her second term on the board, while Walchuk, who represents the Town of Fort Frances and unorganized areas east of town is in his first term.

Trustees are elected by public school taxpayers every four years during municipal elections. The current board’s term runs from November 2022 to November 2026.

Their re-election comes as the Ontario government has been placing increasing pressure on local school trustees. Recently passed legislation gives Queen’s Park far greater power over school boards, including the ability to sideline trustees and place boards under direct provincial supervision. While boards are not being dissolved outright, their autonomy is being sharply reduced.