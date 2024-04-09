Physical books remain main draw at libraries

When Maxine McCulloch first began working among books, few would have expected to be able to rent a pickleball racquet at a library.

The fact that you can do just that at Rosslyn’s library is a sign of how such facilities have sought ways to remain relevant in a social-media age.

But McCulloch, who is the head librarian for public libraries in both Rosslyn and Murillo, said the uptick in non-bookish services hasn’t eclipsed the main event — the love of reading.

Physical books remain in the stacks, and that’s what the libraries’ combined 820 cardholders seek out the most, McCulloch said.

“Our level of service has not changed,” she said on Monday. “Our numbers are as high as they’ve ever been.”

McCulloch added: “We have some people who read two books per day.”

Still, modern libraries are no longer just a source for the latest good reads.

About two years ago, Rosslyn’s library started offering carpet bowling to seniors. Participants roll out the carpet at the local community centre next door.

Though the Thursday afternoon program is free, McCulloch said she’s hoping participation rates pick up a bit with a little promotion.

Meanwhile, both library sites remain a reliable source of free internet access, especially in rural areas outside Thunder Bay where connections can be spotty.