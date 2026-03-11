Patrick’s Church observes World Day of Prayer

The World Day of Prayer 2026 was observed on March 6, with St. Patrick’s Church in Emo hosting services for the Emo Area.

The afternoon was well attended and represented by several Emo Churches. This year’s service was prepared by the WDP Committee of Nigeria. The theme was “I will give you rest,” Matthew 11:28-30.

Robin McCormick and Ann Fluit standing in front of a tablecloth from Nigeria. Ann was gifted this from family members that spent time in Nigeria, and Robin’s dress is also a gift she received. – Submitted photo

Stories were shared by three Nigerian women, and read by ladies of St. Patrick’s congregation. Heartfelt stories of poverty and struggles were shared and beautiful Nigerian music was provided. All those attending were able to join in on the music. Although the words may not be understood the music definitely lifted hearts.

A lovely lunch and refreshments were served following the service. Many kind words were shared by all those attending. As we learned and focused on the women of Nigeria it touched the hearts of many that we are so fortunate to live where we do.

A generous offering was collected with all monies going to the Women of Nigeria.