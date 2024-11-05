Parks Canada working with Red Rock Indian Band: Hajdu

THUNDER BAY – Parks Canada is working with Red Rock Indian Band to make amends after a “flawed process” culminated in the unearthing of Indigenous ancestral remains in Nipigon, Patty Hajdu says.

“I’ve spoken with (Red Rock Chief Allan) Odawa a number of times about the Parks Canada build and what led to the protest,” Hajdu, the MP for Thunder Bay-Superior and Indigenous services minister, said Friday after an unrelated news conference.

“Everyone agrees that the process was flawed,” Hajdu said.

“As you know, Parks Canada has agreed to not proceed on that site and has been working to recover any of the fill and the dirt that was removed,” she continued.

“I think that Chief Odawa understands that Parks Canada is working more collaboratively with the community.

“Certainly, Parks Canada understands the importance of making sure that the community feels that they have been made whole, and we certainly are working with them to achieve that.”

Construction of a future visitor centre and administration building in Nipigon was halted on May 21 after human remains were discovered at the site.

Testing determined the remains were those of an Indigenous man who died about 600 years ago.

Further excavation of the site uncovered the remains of four other Indigenous people.

The federal department announced in August that it will find a new place for the $37-million building.

Lisa Nyman, Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area site manager, said “it’s important for us to respect those that came before us in their final resting places.”

Red Rock Chief Allan Odawa has said Parks Canada didn’t follow its own rules when excavating the site for construction.

Furthermore, according to Odawa, nearly 60 loads of earth from the excavation process have been moved to unknown locations.

That means the First Nation can’t search those earth loads for further remains as its members pursue a “morbid scavenger hunt.”

Scores of Red Rock members and supporters walked from the First Nation’s business office to the Nipigon Bridge on Oct. 21 to protest Parks Canada’s actions.

Parks Canada said it has “diligently followed all protocols” at the Nipigon site.

Red Rock Chief Allan Odawa Jr. said Monday that he will be meeting with Parks Canada officials soon.