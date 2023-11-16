Pair of local residents arrested on weapon and drug charges

FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals with numerous drugs and weapons offences following a traffic stop.

On November 11, 2023, just after 10:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment initiated a routine traffic stop on a motor vehicle while on general patrol in the area of Fifth Street East in the Town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, a number of illicit substances were located and seized, including suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone. Canadian currency, a firearm, an imitation firearm, and other items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

As a result, a 41-year-old Fort Frances woman was arrested and charged with: Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine; Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (Other than Heroin) – two counts.

A 36-year-old woman of Fort Frances was arrested and charged with: Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose; Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (Other than Heroin) – two counts

The first woman is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date. The other has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on December 18, 2023.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

MAJOR BUST

(THUNDER BAY, OTTAWA, ON) – Six individuals have been arrested and charged with a total of 42 offences under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, following an investigation led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG).

This multi-jurisdictional investigation, dubbed Project ALLOY, began in July after investigators learned of a criminal network trafficking illicit drugs, including crystal methamphetamine and cocaine, in the Ottawa and Thunder Bay areas.

On November 9, 2023, nine search warrants were executed in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Thunder Bay and Gatineau. Officers seized a large quantity of illicit drugs, firearms and offence-related property valued at approximately $200,000.

Seized items include but are not limited to:

more than 2.6 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine;

more than 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine;

6,898 suspected methamphetamine tablets;

175 x suspected hydromorphone pills;

Five suspected ecstasy pills (MDMA);

2.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine;

Four rifles and one loaded shotgun;

Eight handguns, one of which was loaded;

A crossbow and prohibited weapon (brass knuckles);

numerous magazines and a large quantity of ammunition;

35 x suspected oxycodone tablets;

33 grams and 739 tablets/pills of methamphetamine (speed);

property obtained by crime;

drug trafficking paraphernalia;

United States currency and a large quantity of Canadian currency;

Two vehicles (BMW and a stolen Ford pickup truck); and,

11 x cell phones.

For more information, please refer to the attached Addendum of Charged Persons.

PGNG is grateful to several partners for their support throughout this investigation including the Ottawa Police Service, Sûreté du Quebec, Service de Police de la Ville de Gatineau and Thunder Bay Police Service. Several program areas within the OPP were crucial to the success of this investigation including the Provincial Surveillance Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) East & North-West, Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau North-West, Community Street Crime Unit Leeds-Grenville Lanark, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit and the Canine Unit.

“Drug trafficking and the resulting violence is claiming lives at unprecedented levels, and this is especially true in our remote and northern communities. The six accused who were arrested as a part of Project ALLOY targeted vulnerable populations through criminal drug trafficking activities, and put everyone at risk through the firearms they possessed – which in some cases were loaded. Through the results of this investigation, I am proud of the OPP and policing partners for upholding the law and protecting our communities,” said OPP Detective Inspector Lee Fulford, PGNG

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs or illegal firearms is urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Street gangs are migrating to communities across Ontario, and this has resulted in an increase in the number of illegal firearms entering our communities. The OPP-led PGNG is dedicated to disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multijurisdictional drug trafficking investigations and reducing the number of illegal firearms in the province of Ontario.

SEARCH WARRANT

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – On Friday, November 10, 2023, members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at an apartment on Millar Crescent following a report of a sexual assault that occurred on November 7, 2023.

Multiple exhibits were collected and documented which will further assist police in their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment at 1-807-737-2020 or the OPP toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a motor vehicle collision.

On November 5, 2023, just before 1:30 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment responded to a two-vehicle collision involving two passenger motor vehicles on Highway 11/17 in the City of Thunder Bay. Prior to police arrival, the driver of one motor vehicle fled the scene and was located shortly after by Thunder Bay Police Service. There were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 62-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); and Failure to Stop After Accident.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on January 9, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

MISSING PERSON

(DRYDEN, ON) – The Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking public assistance to locate a missing person.

On November 8, 2023, members of the Dryden OPP received a report that Winter, 34 years-of-age is missing from the City of Dryden

Winter is described as:

6’0″ tall

Medium build

Brown long straight hair

Brown eyes

If you have had any contact with Winter or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police 1-888-310-1122. Reference #E231494569.