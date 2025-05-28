Outbreak over at Rainy River Health Centre, but Gastro Outbreak declared at Rainycrest

Rainy River Health Centre

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Health Unit, has declared the respiratory outbreak at Rainy River Health Centre over. With this update, all visitor and resident restrictions are no longer in place.

We sincerely thank our residents, families, and staff for their patience and continued cooperation throughout the outbreak period. The safety of our residents and team members remains our highest priority.

Although the outbreak is over, Riverside continues to maintain robust infection prevention and control practices across all our facilities. We encourage all visitors to remain vigilant in helping to reduce the risk of transmission:

• Stay home if you are feeling unwell, especially if you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Practice good hand hygiene by washing hands thoroughly or using hand sanitizer when entering

and exiting our facilities.

• Our sites are mask friendly and encourage the use of masks when visiting vulnerable individuals

or during respiratory season.

We are grateful to our staff and care teams for their ongoing commitment and to our community for their understanding and cooperation

Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared a

Gastrointestinal Outbreak on the Special Care Unit (SCU) at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home.

Enhanced visitor and resident restrictions are currently in effect. A maximum of two (2) visitors

or caregivers are permitted at a time, and visitors should only visit one resident per visit.

Visitors to the SCU should not visit residents in other wings of the home. All visits must take place in the resident’s room and not in the SCU common areas.

Riverside urges all visitors to conduct a self-screening before entering our facilities. Individuals experiencing symptoms are kindly asked not to visit at that time.

There are currently restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges. Large group social activities for residents on the SCU are cancelled until further notice.

We continue to emphasize the importance of good hand hygiene and encourage everyone to be mindful of these practices when visiting the Home.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority.

We thank everyone for their understanding and continued support at this time.