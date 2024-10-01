OPSBA ratifies agreement reached with Principals and Vice-Principals

The Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA) is pleased to announce that it has ratified the tentative agreement representing principals and vice-principals on the employment terms and conditions for principals and vice-principals in publicly funded schools.

“This agreement will help ensure a stable and productive learning environment for our students in the years to come,” said OPSBA President Kathleen Woodcock. “Principals and Vice-Principals are important leaders in our schools, and this agreement is a recognition that we value the contribution they make to the educational experience of our students every day.”

The memorandum of settlement is between the Ontario government, the associations representing principals and vice-principals (Ontario Principals’ Council, Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario and Association des directions et directions adjointes des écoles franco-ontariennes) and the four associations representing school boards (Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association, Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques and Association des conseils scolaires des écoles publiques de l’Ontario). The term of the agreement is four years, applying from 2023 to 2027.