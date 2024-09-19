OPP’s Footprints Northwest Project aims tosupport victims of crime

(NORTH WEST REGION) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the North West Region (NWR) is proud to announce the launch of Footprints Northwest, a pivotal initiative aimed at strengthening support for victims of crime.

The OPP remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Safe Communities…A Secure Ontario and supporting victims of crime. As part of a comprehensive strategy to combat intimate partner violence, the Footprint Grants Project will provide current, relevant, and culturally sensitive training to children, youth, and educators across various communities in the NWR, including Red Lake, Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, and Fort Frances.

The Footprints Fund aims to empower survivors of Intimate Partner Violence by providing them with the financial means to leave abusive situations and establish safety and independence. The fund would address the urgent and long-term needs of survivors, helping them rebuild their lives.

By fostering community collaboration, this initiative provides direct and vital support to high-risk victims of intimate partner violence. The women’s shelters in the identified communities will manage the grant funding for both the educational and operational aspects of the project.

“The Footprints Northwest Project brings together victim centered resources from around the Northwest Region into a collaborative hub. Individually, the organizations involved touch the lives of victims in each community everyday, this funding creates a coalition that will have a profound and positive impact for people at their most vulnerable moment, immediately and for years to come,” said Inspector Ben Curtis, North West Regional Headquarters.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you know needs assistance, local resources are available to provide support. The OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 across Ontario. In cases of immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 for urgent assistance.