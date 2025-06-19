OPP supports, participates in Terry Fox Foundation Ride of Hope

(ORILLIA, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is proud to support the Terry Fox National Ride of Hope cycling team as it makes its way through Ontario communities in June.

The OPP will provide vehicle escort for Terry Fox’s brother Darrell Fox and his cycling team for the Ontario leg of the cross-Canada journey from June 20 to July 2.

Cycling safety advocate OPP Provincial Constable (PC) Adam Belanger forms part of Darrell’s core team of eight cyclists. PC Belanger will cycle with the team for the entire 32-day, 7,000-kilometer cross-Canada ride as they raise funds for cancer research and pay tribute to the 45th anniversary of the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope.

The OPP has been a longstanding supporter of the Terry Fox Foundation since the historic Terry Fox Marathon of Hope in 1980, when the OPP provided vehicle escort and assistance as Terry ran across Ontario as part of his Canada-wide run to raise funds for cancer research.

While there are no planned road closures as Darrell and his team cycle through Ontario, the OPP asks drivers to be extra vigilant when traveling on roads and in communities in which the team is present. Drivers should expect an increase in pedestrians and cyclists as they gather, walk and ride on the roadside to show their support for the team.

To track the location of Darrell and his team in real time, go to terryfox.org/terry-fox-national-ride-of-hope/ and click on the Track the Riders link.

The OPP thanks the motoring public and other road users for their support and cooperation while officers ensure safe traveling for the Ride of Hope cycling team and the safety of those who come out to support them.