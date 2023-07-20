OPP seeing rise in drug overdoses throughout region

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging the public to consider the potentially lethal consequences of using illicit drugs from unregulated sources.

Officers from the detachment and the North West Region Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding several recent suspected overdose deaths in the Rainy River District.

As a law enforcement organization, the OPP’s role is to investigate opioid-related incidents with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who produce, import and traffic illegal drugs.

The impact of the opioid crisis continues to devastate individuals, families and communities. Opioid overdoses claim the lives of thousands of Canadians of all ages, from all backgrounds and walks of life.

Anyone using prescribed or street opioids can have an overdose, but there are some things that put you at higher risk, such as:

taking prescription opioids more often or at higher doses than recommended

taking opioids with alcohol or sedatives, such as:

sleeping pills

muscle relaxants

benzodiazepines

if injecting drugs

if taking an opioid your body isn’t used to or switching to a stronger drug

if taking higher doses than you are used to

if using drugs of unknown purity or strength

An overdose can also happen if you misuse opioids. For example, extended-release tablets are meant to be swallowed whole. If you crush or break these pills before taking them, it may cause an overdose because too much of the drug is released at once.

The strength and type of opioids available on the street are unknown and can vary. This can increase the risk of overdose and death.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever that is similar to morphine, but is estimated to be 50 – 100 times stronger. Carfentanil is a toxic synthetic opioid that is not intended for human consumption. Both of these opioids may become mixed into street drugs resulting in serious health issues including death, even in small quantities.

Opioids affect the part of the brain that regulates breathing. When someone uses a quantity of a drug, or a combination of drugs, more than the body can handle, the brain may no longer be able to control basic life functions, like breathing.

Signs of an overdose include:

Blue lips, fingernails or toenails

slow or no breathing

Faint pulse or no pulse

Pale and clammy skin

Unresponsive to calling their name or to pain

Snoring or gurgling noises while appearing asleep

If you use opioids, you can reduce your risk of overdose or death by:

not using alone

knowing your tolerance (how much you can take)

having a naloxone kit available, and knowing how to use it

using a small amount of an opioid first to check the strength

not taking opioids with alcohol or other drugs (unless directed by your doctor)

If you suspect someone is overdosing or is in need of medical attention, immediately call 9-1-1 and stay with the victim. At the centre of the OPP’s response to the opioid crisis is the spirit of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act which is intended to save lives. It applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. The act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before the arrival of first responders. The act also protects anyone else who may be at the scene when help arrives.

Naloxone is available for free for people who use drugs as well as their friends and family. For more information on Opioids and how you can get a Naloxone Kit you can visit unfc.org or nwhu.on.ca

We need the public’s support and assistance in holding drug traffickers accountable for overdoses and deaths by providing the police with information that can lead to arrests and criminal charges.

Members of the public with information regarding the trafficking of illegal street drugs are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Online information can be provided at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The OPP is committed to supporting safe, healthy communities for all Ontarians. The OPP continues to work with community partners to strategically and collaboratively address the opioid crisis at the local and provincial levels.

MULTIPLE CHARGES

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A routine traffic stop by members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has led to an arrest and multiple charges being laid.

On July 14, 2023 at 8:23 pm, while on general patrol in the Town of Fort Frances, officers with the Rainy River District OPP observed a traffic violation on motor vehicle travelling on Fifth Street East and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was a suspended driver and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

Through investigation officers determined the driver was also impaired. Subsequent to the arrest, police located suspected drug paraphernalia, suspected Fentanyl and suspected Cocaine.

The driver was transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-years-old Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine; Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid; Driving while under suspension; Driver fail to surrender licence.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on August 28, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired operation.

On July 14, 2023, shortly after 7:40 p.m., border services officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) notified members of the Rainy River District OPP detachment of an impaired driver attempting to cross back over to Canada from the United States of America. Members of the Rainy River District OPP detachment responded to the complaint.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 25-year-old Rainy River First Nation resident has been arrested and charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The motor vehicle in question was seized for seven days and his drivers licence suspended for 90 days

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on August 21, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – A traffic complaint at the Seine River Pow Wow resulted in charges for an impaired driver.

On July 16, 2023 at approximately 7:00 pm, members of the Atikokan Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint about a possible impaired driver leaving Seine River.

Officers located the vehicle near Mine Center and conducted a traffic stop. Roadside testing was completed which resulted in the driver’s arrest. The driver was transported to the Atikokan Detachment where additional testing was completed by demand.

A 55 year-old from Devlin is charged with one count of impaired operation – alcohol, and one count of operation blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused received a 90-day driving suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on August 31, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Drink responsibly and have a plan to get home safely. Impaired driving is a serious threat to public safety. If you see an impaired driver call 911 immediately. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MURDER CHARGES

(MARATHON, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with murder in connection with a death in the Town of Marathon.

On July 15, 2023, just before 1:30 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment responded to an incident where one individual was located with life-threatening injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Charity Bittern-Moses, age 39, of Marathon.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old Marathon resident has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 20, 2023.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and regional crime members, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety, but the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(ATIKOKAN, ON) – An off-duty member intervened with an impaired driver after they had to take action to avoid a collision.

On July 8, 2023, just before 5:00 pm, an off-duty Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer encountered a vehicle driving erratically in the Lone Pine area of Atikokan. The officer called in the incident then intervened for public safety.

The driver was arrested at the scene and additional testing was completed by demand.

A 38-year-old Atikokan resident has been charged with one count of operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and one count of careless driving. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on August 31, 2023 to answer to the charges.

Every year, impaired driving costs dozens of lives in OPP jurisdictions. Even one life lost to impaired driving is one too many. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is dangerous and a serious criminal offence. If you see an impaired driver call 911 because road safety is the shared responsibility of all road users.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) -One individual is facing charges of Impaired Operation after members of the Sioux Lookout (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a traffic compliant on Highway 72.

On July 14, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., members of the Sioux Lookout detachment responded to a traffic compliant on Highway 72. A short time later members located the vehicle on Wellington Street in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout. A traffic stop was conducted and further investigation revealed that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation a 41-year-old Lac Seul First Nation resident has been criminally charged with: Adult Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Adult Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Adult Dangerous operation.

The accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout Ontario on August 29, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – One individual is facing charges of Impaired Operation after members of the Rainy River Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Morley Park Road in Morley township.

On July 9, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River OPP detachment responded to a MVC on Morley Park Road. Upon arrival police learned a motor vehicle and parked motorcycle were involved.

As a result of the investigation, a 37-years-old Dryden resident has been criminally charges with Adult Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The Accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Rainy River Ontario on August 31, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

FATAL FIRE

(PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Pikangikum Police Service (PPS), Pikangikum Peacekeepers, Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM), and Independent First Nations Alliance (IFNA) are investigating a house fire where one individual has been pronounced deceased.

On July 4, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., members of the OPP, PPS, and Pikangikum Peacekeepers arrived on scene of a house fire in the community of Pikangikum First Nation.

Investigators located the remains of one individual at the scene of the house fire. A forensic post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the identity of the deceased. At this time, police do not believe foul play was involved.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP Red Lake Crime Unit, PPS, Ontario Fire Marshal, and OPP Forensic Identification Unit, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.