OPP reveal civic holiday weekend traffic campaign results

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – The North West Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) completed the Civic Holiday long weekend traffic campaign from Friday, August 1 to Monday, August 4, 2025.

Focusing on the “Big Four” – impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving (including speeding), and seatbelt compliance, the OPP laid the following charges against non-compliant drivers on OPP-patrolled roads

397 speeding charges

20 seatbelt charges

15 impaired driving charges

8 distracted driving charges

On Highway 17 and 11, the OPP reported a 64% decrease in collisions in comparison to 2024’s Civic Holiday long weekend, with only 5 reported collisions and no fatalities. North West Region OPP and the Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team acknowledges the commitment made by motorists who made the right choice to drive safely during the long weekend.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. No matter what time of year it is, remember to slow down, buckle up, stay alert and never drive impaired.

If you suspect a dangerous or impaired driver, please call OPP Provincial Communications Centre toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 when it is safe for you to do so. If it is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.