OPP reminds public that criminal record checks can be completed online

KENORA, ON) – Officers from the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that Criminal Record Checks can be easily completed online through our website. OPP Police Record Checks are no longer completed at the Detachment, applicants must apply online.

Questions regarding OPP Police Record Checks should be directed to customer service by phoning 1-833-909-0057 or by email at opp.virtualdesk@tritoncanada.ca. Please do not call the Provincial Communication Centre non-emergency line for questions or status checks regarding your record check. This online service is available 24/7, allowing individuals to submit requests and track their applications without needing to call or visit the detachment.

We encourage everyone to use the online system to help reduce phone inquiries and improve service efficiency. For more information or to begin your Record Check, please visit www.opp.ca/recordcheck.