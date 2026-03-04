OPP reminding snowmobilers to ride safe

Despite warming trends, winter conditions continue across the North West Region. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding snowmobile riders to make safety their top priority every time they head out on the trails.

The OPP says they have seen several fatalities in their jurisdiction over the course of winter 2025-26.

The OPP and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) encourage snowmobilers to always practice the ABC’s of riding:

A – Abstain from Alcohol and Drugs – Impaired is impaired. Operating a snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol or drugs carries the same fines, penalties, suspensions, and legal consequences as driving an automobile while impaired. Always ride sober.

B – Be Prepared for the Unexpected – No rider can anticipate every situation on the trail. Whether you’re heading out for a short trip or travelling long distances, always be ride-ready. Always wear and carry essential safety equipment. Taking the proper precautions could save your life if something goes wrong.

C – Caution, Care and Control – Make the common-sense “3 C’s” part of your everyday riding habits. A ride can take a dangerous turn in seconds, but you can significantly reduce the risk of injury or death by making smart choices every time you head out.

Riders are also reminded that no frozen body of water is ever guaranteed to be safe. Ice conditions can change rapidly and vary from one area to another. Always check local ice conditions before travelling and avoid unnecessary risks.

For more information about snowmobile safety and the OFSC, visit: https://www.ofsc.on.ca/safety/.