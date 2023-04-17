OPP releases local seatbelt data

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Officers with the North West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had a busy Easter long weekend as they participated in a province-wide seatbelt campaign aimed to raise awareness about the important role seatbelts play in saving lives.

Over the four-day campaign, North West Region officers laid 120 seatbelt charges against drivers and passengers who placed themselves and all other occupants in their vehicle at risk.

Aggressive drivers posed significant threats on roads, with 616 speeding charges and one stunt/racing charge laid. Eight (8) impaired driving and 14 distracted driving charges were among the 1,098 offences officers held motorists accountable for over the weekend.

The OPP thanks all drivers and other road users who contributed to safe highways and roads over the busy long weekend.

The OPP conducts traffic enforcement every day of the year and remains committed to saving lives on Ontario roads, waterways, and trails.

The OPP Easter Long Weekend Seatbelt Campaign ran April 7-10, 2023.