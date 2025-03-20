OPP lays murder charge in Kenora

(KENORA, ON) – One person has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in relation to a death investigation in Kenora.

On March 13, 2025, members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service at a residence on Heenan Place and located one individual in medical distress. The individual was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as a 46-year-old male of Kenora. A postmortem examination will be conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services in Toronto.

As a result of the investigation, a 72-year-old male of Kenora, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on March 17, 2025.

The investigation is continuing by the OPP North West Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

There is no threat to public safety. Members of the public can expect to see a large police presence in the area as a result of the investigation.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with investigators and has information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

OTTAWA AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED OFFENCES IN THUNDER BAY

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Three people have been charged with a combined 14 offences under the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) following a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay.

In January 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) began an investigation into drug trafficking activity in Thunder Bay. On March 5, 2025, investigators from the OPP PGNG, Thunder Bay OPP, Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) Emergency Task Unit and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) executed search warrants at residences on Balmoral Street and Cumberland Street North in Thunder Bay.

The following items were seized:

Approximately 90 grams of suspected crack cocaine

$5,100 in Canadian currency

Nine cell phones

Smart watch

Fraudulent identification

Four digital scales

Packaging material

A 32-year-old male of Ottawa, and 31-year-old female of Nepean, have each been charged with the following five CC and CDSA offences:

Possession of an identity document – three counts

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

The accused were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on March 19, 2025.

A 33-year-old male of Lasalle, Quebec, has been charged with the following four CC and CDSA offences:

Possession of an identity document – three counts

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on April 10, 2025.

The OPP would like to thank TBPS, NAPS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for their continued support of the PGNG program.

Anyone with any information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

PGNG MANDATE

The OPP-led PGNG is dedicated to disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multijurisdictional drug trafficking investigations and reducing the number of illegal firearms in the province of Ontario. The PGNG is comprised of members from 20 police services in both Ontario and Quebec as well as the RCMP.