OPP lay impaired driving charges, remind public of ATV operation requirements

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(KENORA, ON) – A traffic complaint has led to impaired driving charges against an individual from Manitoba.

On August 13, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment received a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver.

Police patrolled and located the subject motor vehicle a short time later. Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle, where it was the determined that the driver was impaired. The driver was subsequently arrested. Two youth were also located inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Through investigation a 36-years-old Narol, Manitoba resident has been charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a later date.

The accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

The Kenora OPP want to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately. The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.

(ETON TOWNSHIP, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested one individual and laid multiple charges following a report of an erratic driver.

On August 12, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP responded to a traffic complaint reporting a vehicle being operated without headlights and driving erratically on Highway 17 in Eton Township. Officers subsequently located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Dryden OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 28-year-old resident of Red Rock, Ont. has been arrested and charged with: Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on August 13, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

ATV RULES

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding ATV/ORV operators of the requirements to operate in Ontario.

Operators are reminded that operating and ATV/ORV on or off a roadway while impaired carries the same penalties as operating a motor vehicle.

Ensure that you are aware of the requirements to operate an ATV/ORV in Ontario:

For off-road driving, the owner of the ATV/ORV must ensure the driver is at least 12 years of age, unless they are on land occupied by the ATV/ORV owner or under the close supervision of an adult

To drive on or even cross a roadway the operator must be 16 years of age and hold a minimum class G2/M2 driver’s licence

Must wear an approved helmet that is securely fastened under the chin with a chin strap at all times

Must have valid insurance and registration if not on private property

Must operate in the same direction of traffic on the shoulder if on a public roadway

On a roadway if speed limits 50 km/h- you cannot exceed 20 km, if speed limit exceeds 50 km/h- you cannot exceed 50 km/hr

Vehicles commonly known as side by sides, are now permitted on the shoulder of public roads

A golf cart is not an approved vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act or the Off Road Vehicles Act. It may only be used on private property.

ATV drivers need to also know and obey traffic by-laws within municipal boundaries.

In Fort Frances, ATVs and other off-road vehicles are not permitted on any highway under the jurisdiction of the Town. The exceptions are:

While being loaded to or unloaded from a trailer being used to transport the vehicle.

For the purpose of snow removal on private property

During the official duties being performed by Town of Fort Frances, police, fire/rescue personnel and paramedics.

The driver must obey all traffic laws, wear a legal helmet, and ensure any passengers also wear a helmet.

For more information on ATV/ORV safety or legal requirements, visit www.ontario.ca/atv and www.e-laws.gov.on.ca