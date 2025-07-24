OPP Investigating Incident In Deer Lake First Nation

Public Assistance Requested, SIU Invokes Mandate

(DEER LAKE FIRST NATION, ON) – Witnesses and video footage are being sought by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in relation to an incident in Deer Lake First Nation, in which the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officers responded to an incident near the intersection of Police Station Road and Water Treatment Road. At the request of the NAPS, the OPP is investigating the circumstances leading up to NAPS attendance as well as the immediate situation at the scene as officers arrived.

The OPP investigation is separate from that of the SIU, which is investigating the police-involved interaction.

To assist the OPP’s investigation, anyone with information or video, including but not limited to, surveillance, dash cam, cell phone and social media, taken in the area of the incident between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.