OPP investigating fatal collision on Highway 17

(KENORA, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway 17 in Kenora, which led to a temporary closure of the highway in both directions from Kimberley Road to Longbow Lake Road. The highway has now reopened.

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a serious collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck. The driver and passenger of the SUV, a 76-year-old female from Dryden and a 68-year-old male from Ottawa were pronounced deceased at the scene. Five other individuals, the occupants of the pickup truck, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist attended, alongside emergency crews. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.