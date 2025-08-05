OPP investigating drownings in Dryden

(Dryden, ON) – Members of the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a drowning incident that claimed the lives of two children.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 4:10 pm, officers responded to a report of two youths observed entering the Wabigoon River in the City of Dryden. A 15-year-old male and a 12-year-old female did not resurface from the water.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Dryden Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the location to assist. Both youths were located and recovered from the water by emergency personnel. They were transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victims is not being released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The OPP would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could aid the investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

SIU INVOKES MANDATE IN SIOUX LOOKOUT

(SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON) – The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an incident in Sioux Lookout.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of an intoxicated male. The individual was placed under arrest and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment where he was lodged in cells.

While in police custody, the individual sustained an injury and was subsequently transported to the local hospital for treatment.

The OPP has notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide further information.