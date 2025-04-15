OPP investigating after school bus roll over on Hwy 611

(ALBERTON TWP, ON) – The Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a school bus collision that occurred on Hwy 611 in Alberton Township.

On April 15, 2025, at approximately 8:30 am, the Fort Frances OPP responded to a report of a single vehicle, school bus roll over on Hwy 611. The bus had students on board. There are no apparent injuries as a result of the collision. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

The Fort Frances OPP is continuing the investigation with assistance from the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team, and the Treaty Three Police Service. Two Technical Collision Investigators have been assigned to the case.

Traffic on Hwy 611 will be restricted to allow investigators to safely work the scene.