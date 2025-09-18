OPP cautioning northwestern Ontario residents to remain “Bear Wise” this fall

With a rise in black bear activity across the region, the Ontario Provincial Police are once more warning the public to be “Bear Wise” when out and about this fall to minimize the potential for dangerous interactions with bears.

Fall marks the beginning of bear season in northwestern Ontario as the black bear (Ursus americanus) prepares for hibernation. While black bears usually bed down for the winter in late October and early November, the fall weather of September brings about the final chances to fatten up for the long winter months. Therefore, bears will seek out more sources of food, actions that will often push them further and further into residential areas, especially if late season fruits and vegetables are available, or unsecured garbage bins, which in turn increases the chances of run-ins with humans.

Although black bears are typically less aggressive towards humans than their larger grizzly and polar counterparts, the animals have nonetheless been responsible for human injury and death in the past, making any encounter with a black bear a potential risk.

In order to minimize the chances of harm, the OPP is reminding residents and outdoor enthusiasts to remain vigilant and “Bear Wise,” when outside during the fall months. The police note that there has already been an increase in reports of bear sightings and encounters, and share that people in northwestern Ontario take appropriate precautions to avoid negative interactions with local bears.

Some tips the OPP provide for staying safe this fall include:

• Make noise while hiking to avoid surprising bears – talking, singing, or clapping can help

• Travel in groups whenever possible

• Avoid areas with food sources bears frequent, such as berry patches, garbage sites, or locations where animal remains may be present

• Store garbage in bear-resistant containers or indoors until collection day

• When camping, keep food and garbage in bear-proof containers and away from your campsite

• Clean up thoroughly after outdoor meals

• Carry bear spray and know how to use it

• Stay indoors or seek shelter away from the bears when possible

• Keep your pets leashed on trails or in open yards – unleashed dogs can surprise bears and running back to their owners can create a chase response

If you encounter a bear:

• Remain calm. Do not run or approach the bear

• Back away slowly and steadily

• If the bear approaches, make yourself appear larger and make noise

• In the rare event of a predatory attack, fight back

“The OPP reminds everyone to stay alert, plan ahead, and prepare appropriately by ensuring mobile or satellite devices are fully charged before entering the backcountry,” the OPP shared.

“If you are in immediate danger or witness an aggressive bear, call 9-1-1. Non-emergency bear encounters can be reported to Bear Wise at 1-866-514-2327.”

For more information and tips, visit Ontario.ca/BearWise.