Ontario’s unsettled forestry sector discussed at Queens Park

THUNDER BAY – Ontario’s MPPs are officially back at Queen’s Park for a new sitting of the provincial legislature, nearly five months after they broke for the summer and forestry was top of mind for the region’s leaders.

Opposition member Sol Mamakwa, MPP for Kiiwetinoong, wasted no time in questioning the Ford government on how they plan to help 160 unionized workers who were affected by the shutdown at the sawmill in Ear Falls.

“Our government is disappointed of the news coming from Ear Falls. Immediately following the announcement of the mill, the premier and I reached out to company officials and Mayor (Kevin) Kahoot offering support for the workers and the community,” Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products Kevin Holland said.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a global 10 per cent tariff on all wood and lumber on Oct. 14, adding to the existing 35 per cent duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

The tariff hike contributed to ongoing market challenges in the sector forcing Interfor to suspend operations at the sawmill indefinitely.

“Ontario’s forest workers are impacted by the weak markets and unfair tariffs and duties. Our government is taking actions to support the people of Ear Falls and the forestry jobs that keep Ontario moving,” Holland said.

He noted that provincial government needs Ottawa to come up with “real solutions” and engage in “real negotiations” with the U.S. president.

Thunder Bay–Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois pointed out the province knew about the fragile state of Ontario’s forest sector when AV Terrace Bay halted production at its pulp mill.

“Ontario needs an industrial strategy to modernize and strengthen its forest sector, but this government doesn’t have one. Forestry is integrated where one part collapses, the whole industry is a risk. We know sawmills were in trouble when the pulp mill in Terrace Bay shut down,” Vaugeois said.

She asked if the Ford government will “step up” and “modernize” the Terrace Bay pulp mill.

Holland said Ontario has funded over $150 million into pulp and paper mills in the province.

“When mills face challenges, we step up providing targeted economic supports to stabilized operations and protect northern communities. Our government is focused on delivering results, defending Ontario’s forest sector, and making sure the people in communities who rely on it have a strong and stable future,” he said.