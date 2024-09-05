Ontario strengthening the province’s craft cider industry

THORNBURY — The Ontario government is investing up to $6 million in the Ontario Craft Cider Marketing Fund over the next six years to help provincial craft cideries market their products to more consumers and stimulate growth across the sector.

“Our government is supporting Ontario cideries in reaching more local consumers with their incredible, world-renowned products,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness.

“We recognize the industry’s great potential for growth, and this investment is just one way we are ensuring its success, now and in the future.”

With over 60 craft cideries across the province, this investment will:

Stimulate long-term growth in Ontario’s craft cider sector

Enhance consumer awareness of Ontario craft cider products

Accelerate the ability of our cideries to take advantage of new market opportunities

The Ontario government’s Small Cidery Program also helps cideries grow and increase the scale of their operations, with grants of up to $220,000 to hire more staff and purchase new state-of-the-art equipment.

These investments support our Grow Ontario Strategy goals of increasing the consumption and production of local food and growing Ontario’s food and beverage exports. The strategy is creating jobs and opportunities in communities across the province, while attracting new investments in our economy.

The Ontario Craft Cider Association is also receiving up to $89,200 to expand the DrinkON Apples Certification, which will help more consumers identify apple cider products made with 100 per cent Ontario apples.

“It is so important we expand access and increase awareness among domestic and international consumers of cider,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance.

“Ontario’s cider is world-class, and I am so pleased to support this strategic initiative. Ontarians can be confident when they are choosing Ontario craft cider, they are making the right choice.”

By the end of October 2024, every convenience, grocery and big-box store in Ontario will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

There are approximately 979 apple growers in Ontario, and our province is Canada’s largest apple growing region with over 16,000 acres of apple trees.

“For generations, Ontario has produced great apples and since 1996, Ontario apples have given rise to award winning Ontario Craft Cider,” said Janice A. Ruddock, ecexutive director for the Ontario Craft Cider Association.

“The Cider Marketing Fund will create awareness and educate consumers on the Ontario Craft Cider industry. From Thedford to Collingwood to the Ottawa Valley, quality Ontario Craft Cider is being produced with 100 per cent Ontario Apples, which in turn supports local and rural communities. We sincerely thank the Ontario government not only for their financial support, but more importantly for their vision in seeing the unlimited potential to cultivate a thriving Ontario Craft Cider industry!”