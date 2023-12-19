Ontario reveals top baby names of 2022

TORONTO— Olivia and Noah continue to top the charts as Ontario’s most popular baby names in 2022. Olivia has held the top spot for girls for over a decade, with 14 consecutive years as number one. This year, we also welcome Chloe to the top 10 list for the first time, tied with Isla for 7th place.

When it comes to boy names, once again Noah is in the top spot for the fourth year in a row, with Liam following closely behind as the second-most popular name. Theodore inched up two spots this year.

The top 10 names for girls and boys in 2022 were:

Choosing a name is just one of many things that go along with welcoming a new baby. It is important that parents register their child’s birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborn.

“With our easy to use 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle, Ontario parents can register their newborn baby online from the comfort of their own homes”, said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. “Our government continues to make life easier for new parents by saving them more time to enjoy those precious moments with their newborns.”

ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle makes it easy to register a birth. It also allows parents to quickly apply for their child’s birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit), and Education Savings Referral service all through one application.

ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle was the first of its kind in Canada when it launched in 2007. More than 2 million births have been registered in Ontario using the service. The online Newborn Bundle provides customers with a user-friendly experience, from a desktop or mobile device.