Ontario Reaches Tentative Agreement with Principals and Vice-Principals

Agreement Provides Stability to Support Student Achievement

Ontario has reached a tentative agreement with the associations representing school boards and the associations representing principals and vice-principals on the employment terms and conditions for principals and vice-principals in publicly funded schools.

The memorandum of settlement is between the Ontario government, the associations representing principals and vice-principals (Ontario Principals’ Council, Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario and Association des directions et directions adjointes des écoles franco-ontariennes) and the four associations representing school boards (Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association, Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques and Association des conseils scolaires des écoles publiques de l’Ontario). The term of the agreement is four years, applying to 2023 to 2027.

Ontario’s commitment to stability in the classroom ensures that students benefit from the government’s back-to-basics agenda, which is focused on what matters most: boosting reading, writing and math skills in Ontario schools to prepare students for the careers of tomorrow.