Ontario putting public colleges and universities on stable footing now and into the future

New blue-ribbon panel will support the quality, accessibility and sustainability of the sector

TORONTO — The Ontario government is creating a blue-ribbon panel of experts to provide advice and recommendations for keeping the postsecondary education sector financially stable and focused on providing the best student experience possible.

“Our postsecondary institutions and research institutes are important sources of job creation, skills training, research, innovation and commercialization, making them leading contributors to our overall economic growth,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “By launching a blue-ribbon panel, which will help inform actions Ontario can take to protect and grow our postsecondary education system, learners can continue to get the skills and education they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The blue-ribbon panel will include the following leaders from the business and academic communities:

Dr. Alan Harrison, chair, blue-ribbon panel

Eddy Avila, member, blue-ribbon panel

Cindy Forbes, member, blue-ribbon panel

Maxim Jean-Louis, member, blue-ribbon panel

Dr. Robert Luke, member, blue-ribbon panel

Bonnie Patterson, member, blue-ribbon panel

Brent Tookenay, member, blue-ribbon panel

Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, member, blue-ribbon panel

Over the coming months, the panel will conduct research and consultations with key stakeholders about the actions Ontario can take to improve the financial sustainability of the postsecondary sector, to support colleges and universities in developing a skilled workforce, and to promote economic growth and innovation. Their work will be guided by the following principles:

Enhancing student experience and access

Rewarding excellence and financial sustainability

Improving labour market alignment

Promoting economic growth and prosperity

Keeping education affordable for lower and middle-income families

“Laying the groundwork for the financial sustainability of the postsecondary education sector will protect it for current and future students, ensuring they can continue to receive world-class education provided by Ontario’s postsecondary institutions,” added Minister Dunlop.

As part of their scope of work, the blue-ribbon panel will provide advice and recommendations to the Minister of Colleges and Universities on a long-term tuition-fee policy that considers access to and quality of the learning experience.

For the 2023-24 academic year, the province is continuing a general freeze on tuition fees for all domestic students, while providing colleges and universities the flexibility to increase tuition fees for domestic, out-of-province students by up to five per cent.