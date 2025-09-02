Ontario protecting workers by introducing first-in-Canada labour mobility changes

TORONTO – This Labour Day, the Ontario government is supporting Ontario and Canadian workers by breaking down interprovincial barriers for in-demand professions such as architects, engineers, geoscientists, land surveyors, electricians and more. This historic change is part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario and Canadian workers and build a unified Canadian workforce that can stand up to U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty.

“Our government is leading Canada in our efforts to protect workers by helping them find better jobs and building a more resilient, competitive and united Canadian economy,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “With these historic measures, we’re tearing down barriers to create more opportunities for workers and businesses, building a stronger province and country.”

As of today, the government has filed regulations that will support the removal of interprovincial barriers for Canadian workers coming to Ontario. Starting January 1, 2026, Canadians in certified professions can begin working in Ontario within 10 days, once credentials and requirements are confirmed by the regulator. This is a sharp contrast to the current process, which can force workers to wait anywhere from several months to half a year before being registered and able to start a job. The historic implementation of “As of Right” rules will apply across professions covered by more than 50 regulatory authorities and 300 certifications, helping employers fill critical gaps faster, protecting workers and supporting a stronger, more united Canadian economy.

Ontario has signed 10 agreements to date with provinces and territories across Canada to break down barriers to the free movements of goods and workers within the country. These agreements include reciprocal measures that will make it easier for Ontario workers to move to and work in other parts of the country, as well as for workers from those provinces and territories to work in Ontario.

“The implementation of ‘As of Right’ rules marks a key milestone in advancing the historic actions taken by our government to break down interprovincial trade barriers and enable workers to move and practice freely from coast to coast,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “By cutting red tape and eliminating costly delays for certified professionals, our government is unlocking new markets and opportunities for workers and businesses, strengthening our domestic and national economy, and ensuring Ontario remains a resilient and competitive jurisdiction for investment and growth.”

These changes will boost productivity and help provide the workforce necessary to deliver nation-building projects across critical sectors, all while maintaining Ontario’s gold standard for worker safety and qualifications. First introduced through the Protect Ontario through Free Trade within Canada Act, 2025, this milestone supports Ontario’s plan to boost free trade within Canada and reflects the province’s leadership in creating a more agile, responsive labour market.