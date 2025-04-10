Ontario partners with First Nations for new Northern Ontario hydro project

As electricity demand continues to rise in Northern Ontario, the provincial government is partnering with two First Nations to explore two new hydroelectric generating stations.

If approved, the Nine Mile Rapids and Grand Rapids generating station projects could produce a combined 430 mw of clean energy — enough to power approximately 430,000 homes, said Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce at a press conference on Wednesday. The projects would contribute to the province’s strategy to boost clean energy capacity while supporting economic growth in the north, he added.

“By working together in the face of unjustified attacks from President Trump, Ontario will generate all the affordable electricity we need within our own borders, now and well into the future,” Lecce said, calling the dams part of the first expansion of hydropower “in decades.”

Northern Ontario’s energy needs are growing rapidly, especially with planned mining and resource development, Lecce said. Electricity demand is expected to grow 81 per cent by 2050.

The co-planning process is led by Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Moose Cree First Nation, with support from Ontario Power Generation and the ministry of energy and mines. Both First Nations have signed letters of intent with the Crown corporation to begin early planning and field studies. According to the energy ministry, the process is designed to be community-led, with Indigenous nations guiding decision-making every step of the way.

Dave Plourde, mayor of Kapuskasing — which stands to benefit directly from the proposed hydroelectric generating stations — described hydropower as one of the cleanest and most reliable energy sources, especially important in Northern Ontario, where electricity demand is growing.

“It means good, local jobs for Northern Ontario, fair revenue sharing that benefits all communities, and a sustainable energy future built on mutual respect and shared success,” he said.

Kipling Generating Station, built in 1966 and located on the Mattagami River, is included in the government’s $2 billion refurbishment plan. – OPG photo

“We’re not talking about gas-fired plants here… Hydroelectricity has powered this region for over a century, and it continues to be a sustainable, low-emission energy source that supports both environmental stewardship and regional development.”

Highlighting Kapuskasing’s existing investments in solar energy, Plourde added that a diverse mix of clean power sources is essential for long-term energy security. “When the sun isn’t shining, we rely on water flowing,” Plourde said.

At the press conference, Chief Peter Wesley of Moose Cree First Nation said the partnership could bring long-term economic benefits, including local jobs and revenue, while contributing to Ontario’s clean energy goals.

“Our homeland offers some of the most cost-effective hydro potential in Ontario,” Wesley said. “Our co-planning work will develop a streamlined process for potential hydro development, ensuring environmental impacts are evaluated and understood by our communities.”

Wesley said historically, First Nations communities were left out of decisions about energy projects, but this new collaboration signals a meaningful shift toward Indigenous leadership. His counterpart, Taykwa Tagamou Nation Chief Bruce Archibald, agreed.

“True economic reconciliation means that we are not just participating in development. We’re shaping it, on our terms, for the benefit of our communities while supporting the province’s work to meet rising demand for electricity,” Archibald said.

“This is an opportunity for us to showcase that new large scale projects can be built on time and on budget when First Nations are involved and have a seat at the table from the beginning.”

Hydropower already supplies approximately 25 per cent of Ontario’s electricity, but critics say the province must go further. Advocates are urging the government to adopt an integrated energy strategy that involves renewable energy, minimizes environmental harm, and ensures engagement with First Nations and local communities.

The province says the proposed hydroelectric stations would build on Ontario Power Generation’s existing $4.7 billion investment to upgrade hydro facilities across Northern Ontario, Niagara, Cornwall, and Eastern Ontario.

Earlier this year, the province announced a $2-billion investment to refurbish and expand hydroelectric stations across Northern Ontario.