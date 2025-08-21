Ontario Investing More Than $1.3 Million in Indigenous-Led Economic Opportunities in Northwestern Ontario

Investments will support five Indigenous businesses, communities and organizations build economic partnerships, capital projects and employment opportunities in the Treaty #3 region.

KENORA — The Ontario government is investing $1,330,000 through the Indigenous Community Capital Grants Program (ICCGP) and the Indigenous Economic Development Fund (IEDF) to support five strategic economic development projects in the Grand Council Treaty #3 region. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, this investment is part of a $9.2 million investment to help boost economic growth, job creation and community development opportunities in Indigenous communities across the province.

Yesterday, Minister Rickford was at the head office of Grand Council Treaty #3 in Kenora, Ontario to announce the five recipients of 2025-26 ICCGP and IEDF funding:

Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation received $600,000 in ICCGP funding toward a new community and business centre.

Big Grassy River First Nation received$100,000 in IEDF funding toward developing tourism and destination plans that highlight the cultural and natural attractions of the First Nation.

Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation received$150,000 in ICCGP funding toward the detailed design for a gas station and convenience store, which will enhance employment opportunities. Niisaachewan also received $80,000 in IEDF funding to identify investment opportunities.

Eagle Lake First Nation received $150,000 in ICCGP funding for a detailed design for a Multi-Use Centre, which will promote community health and wellbeing as well as educational programming with economic growth networks and initiatives.

Treaty #3 Investment Group Limited Partnership received$250,000 in IEDF funding toward a large-scale Food Distribution Centre, which will enhance food security and create job opportunities within the community, ultimately ensuring food sovereignty and entrepreneurship across Treaty 3. “By investing in community-driven projects throughout Treaty 3 territory like those in Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation, Eagle Lake First Nation, Big Grassy River First Nation, Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation, and by the Treaty 3 Investment Group Limited Partnership we are working with First Nations businesses, organizations and communities to drive economic prosperity,” Rickford said. “Our government is committed to ensuring the long-term success of projects that empower Indigenous communities, foster economic development, and protect Ontario’s economy for generations to come.”

For 2025-26 Ontario recently announced $9.2 million in support for 40 initiatives across the province, including those announced today, through the Indigenous Community Capital Grants Program, and the Indigenous Economic Development Fund’s Economic Diversification and Regional Partnership grant streams.

Big Grassy River First Nation chief Lynn Indian said the funding from the province will help the community in its mission to continue to develop its long-term goals.

“Big Grassy First Nation is excited for the opportunity to continue our important work on developing long term sustainable growth and job creation in the area,” Indian said.

“This is one of the many steps forward to achieving and actively participating in economic reconciliation for the First Nation. By diversifying and creating employment opportunities in the tourism sector, we will be blazing the economic trail for the youth and future generations to come. Sharing our rich culture and remarkable nature with individuals from near and afar – we will create a world class experience for all visitors, tourists, and local residents, including members.”

This year, Ontario is investing $3.2 million through the IEDF and $6 million through the ICCGP, which both support infrastructure development, community growth planning and provide employment and training services to help Indigenous workers gain the skills they need for good-paying jobs.

Ontario continues to meet with First Nations communities and Indigenous organizations to support shared priorities and identify partnership opportunities that advance economic reconciliation. Through specialized funding streams, skilled training opportunities and financing pathways, the provincial government is creating the conditions for Indigenous equity partnerships and participation at every step of Ontario’s supply chain.