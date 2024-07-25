Ontario investing money into training for in-demand trades

If you’ve ever considered a career change, now might be the perfect time to get into the trades in Ontario.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, the Ontario government revealed it is investing up to an additional $260-million through the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream to help tackle what the province is calling a labour shortage and earn Ontarians more money through higher paying jobs in the trades. The SDF Training Stream was initially launched in 2021 and is the largest round of funding for the stream since its creation. With this most recent injection, the total funding that the province has put into the SDF rises to $1.4-billion. The government also states that it is investing more than $7.2-million through a previous round of SDF to help train nearly 3,300 workers across Ontario.

The SDF is split into two different streams with different goals. The Training Stream helps support hiring, training and upskilling programs for apprentices, workers and jobseekers, while the Capital Stream supports constructing of training centres for skilled trades, as well as upgrades to existing structures.

Ontario premier Doug Ford, making the announcement in Kitchener on Monday, said that the investment would help not only those local workers, but job seekers and hard hit industries across the province.

“Our government’s record investments in the Skills Development Fund are helping connect workers here in Kitchener and across the province to better jobs and bigger paycheques,” Ford said.

“By continuing to work for workers and make these important investments, we are also tackling Ontario’s labour shortage and bringing back good-paying jobs in manufacturing and the skilled trades.”

The fifth round of the SDF Training Stream will open to applications on July 29, 2024, allowing organizations to address challenges around recruiting, training and upskilling workers for in-demand sectors in the province like construction, manufacturing and technology. Those eligible organizations include employers, employment services, training providers, labour unions, community organizations, business and industry organizations, municipalities, hospitals, Indigenous Band office, Indigenous skils and employment training agreement holders and service system managers.

Since the launch of the SDF Training Stream in 2021, the province states that it has helped almost 600,000 workers in Ontario train for in-demand jobs in the skilled trades, which has included over 66,000 construction workers, over 92,000 manufacturing workers and over 36,000 PSWs and social workers.

“Under Premier Ford, our government has revived our province’s manufacturing and construction sectors – and the key to our success is Ontario’s workers,” said David Piccini, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

“That’s why our government is launching the biggest round of our Skills Development Fund yet by investing up to $260 million to train even more workers across the province. Whether your passion is developing the next generation of EVs, building nuclear power stations or creating homes for new families, our government is making sure you have the opportunity to thrive.”

Karen Renkema, the vice president for Ontario for the Progressive Contractors Association of Canada (PCA) said the investments from the province into the SDF Training Stream has been a “game changer” for the construction industry and young people seeking good jobs.

“The funds have enabled innovative training partnerships, pathways and programs that have served to attract and support many new participants into the skilled trades,” Renkema said.

“PCA members are pleased to partner with CLAC, as their SDF funding allows young people the chance to explore rewarding careers in the skilled trades and assists in mentoring apprentices so they can complete and advance their pathway to becoming a licensed journeyperson.”

Those organizations interested in applying for funding through the SDF Training Stream beginning on July 29, 2024, must show during the application process how the funding will support and develop a resilient workforce by supporting access into the labour market, encourage partnerships across the economy and support innovative ideas and training solutions, and support in-demand sectors that align with core government objectives including construction labour to support increasing the housing supply in the province.

For more information about applying for the SDF Training Stream, an application guideline packet can be found on the government’s website at ontario.ca/page/skills-development-fund.