Ontario investing millions to support First Nations economic opportunities and jobs

The Ontario Government is investing in an Indigenous organization in order to help them in their goal of delivering training, mentorship and professional networks for First Natio economic development officers and entrepreneurs.

The $8 million in funding from the government was announced this morning by Ontario’s Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships MPP Greg Rickford, who also serves as the MPP for the Kenora-Rainy River Riding. In the release from the government, Rickford noted the funding would be going to the Ontario First Nations Economic Developers Association (OFNEDA) over the next three years in order to help boost local economic development, business opportunities and job creation in First Nations communities across the province.

““Our ongoing partnership with OFNEDA reaffirms our government’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities that build capacity and knowledge sharing, while strengthening economic partnerships with First Nations communities across Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Minister Responsible for Ring of Fire Economic and Community Partnerships.

“This investment provides OFNEDA with sustainable funding over the next three years to further advance economic development and boost entrepreneurship in First Nations communities.”

Rickford made the announcement this morning in Thunder Bay alongside Adam Pawis, Board Chair, and Peggy Domingue, Executive Director, representing OFNEDA, during the organization’s 14th annual First Nations Economic Advancement Conference hosted in Thunder Bay. Domingue noted that the funding will help to strengthen First Nation communities across the province, providing long-term growth opportunities while strengthening community entrepreneurs and economic development officers.

“On behalf of our organization, I want to acknowledge and thank the provincial government for their continued support,” Domingue said.

“This funding strengthens our First Nation communities by providing the resources needed to advance economic sustainability. It allows us to empower and support our economic development officers and entrepreneurs through capacity building, mentorship, networking and the sharing of best practices. With this investment, we are building a stronger foundation for long-term growth and prosperity for our people.”

Targeted funding for OFNEDA was outlined in the 2025 Ontario Budget, and included several economic development supports for Indigenous communities and organizations, such as: