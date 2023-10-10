Ontario Investing in Dryden Mobile Crisis Response Team

DRYDEN — The Ontario government is providing $113,419 to help the Dryden OPP provide specialized support to people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. The funding is being delivered through the Mobile Crisis Response Team Enhancement Grant program and enables police to utilize trained crisis workers when responding to those in need.

“The Dryden OPP provide critical services in and around the community of Dryden, keeping residents across the Northwest safe,” said Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora – Rainy River, Greg Rickford. “This enhancement grant funding for the Mobile Crisis Response Team will ensure the Dryden OPP has the proper training and resources to safely and effectively assist those experiencing a mental health crisis.”

In 2023-24, the Ontario government is allocating more than $4.5 million to 39 municipal and First Nations police services, as well as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), to help strengthen Mobile Crisis Response Teams across the province.

“We’re supporting our police services by providing them with the resources they need to assist vulnerable people in crisis situations,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “Mobile Crisis Response Teams are best positioned to respond to people experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis and are an important part of how police in collaboration with this government are working hard to keep Ontarians safe.”

“Police are called upon to respond to thousands of mental health calls a year,” said Thomas Carrique, OPP Commissioner. “The integrated Mobile Crisis Response Teams approach, with officers and crisis workers attending calls together, supports de-escalation at the time of crisis and connects individuals with the right community resources, at the right time, to better meet their needs and reduce future police interactions.”

QUICK FACTS

Mobile Crisis Response Teams consist of police officers and crisis workers working together to respond to complex situations where mental health or addictions may be a factor. Supported by the police, crisis workers can assess if an individual should be sent to an emergency department for treatment and/or provide referrals to community programs that support mental and physical well-being.