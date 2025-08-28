Ontario Investing $10 Million to Boost Arts and Culture

TORONTO – The Ontario government is supporting Canadian culture and identity by providing more than $10 million to support 226 arts organizations and artists across the province. This funding, provided through the Ontario Arts Council (OAC), will help deliver arts and culture programs that enrich people’s lives, promote local artists and support local economies.

“Whether it’s helping artists and organizations achieve their visions, reach wider audiences or cultivate meaningful connection through creative projects, Ontario’s arts and culture sector plays a vital role in building vibrant communities and driving economic growth,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “Now more than ever, in the face of threats to our economy and sovereignty, we must invest in and celebrate homegrown artistic talent and programs that bring people together, tell our stories and foster pride in Canadian creativity and culture.”

Every year, OAC grants help fund the work and promotion of artists across many disciplines, including craft, dance, literature, music, theatre, media arts and visual arts. Recipients range from established cultural organizations to individual local artists and represent a diversity of voices across the province.

Grant recipients in 2025-26 include:

Théâtre du Nouvel-Ontario, which is receiving $180,110 to support the growth and development of Francophone artists in northern Ontario.

VIBE Arts, which is receiving $74,691 to provide arts education programming that helps children and youth in under-served communities in the Greater Toronto Area discover their artistic abilities.

The Canadian Children’s Book Centre, which is receiving $65,278 to support the growth of children’s publishing in Canada, providing programs and resources that are used by teachers, librarians, authors, illustrators, publishers, booksellers and parents.

Indigenous Performing Arts Alliance, which is receiving $61,367 to foster connections between Indigenous performing artists and Canada’s performing arts community.

“Arts and culture are at the heart of Ontario’s identity and vitality,” said Simon Foster, Board Chair, Ontario Arts Council. “Every dollar invested through OAC generates $25 in revenue, fueling both creativity and economic growth. Each year, nearly 3,000 OAC grants in more than 200 communities reach over 31 million attendees. From flagship institutions to grassroots projects, OAC funding brings people together, amplifies diverse voices, and strengthens our cultural and economic landscape.”

Between 2018 and 2023, the province invested more than $350 million in over 20,000 OAC grants to artists and arts organizations. These operating grants supported 5,300 full-time jobs annually and generated over $5.8 billion GDP in total economic benefits for communities across the province.

For more information and a list of recipients, visit the Ontario Arts Council’s website.