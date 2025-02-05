Ontario Increasing Support for Farmers

$100 million increase to Risk Management Program will strengthen agri-food sector resilience during market instability

The Ontario government is increasing annual funding for its Risk Management Program (RMP) from $150 million to $250 million to enhance support for farmers and the province’s $51 billion agri-food sector. The $100 million increase will support farmers in responding to market challenges while boosting their long-term business confidence and competitiveness.

“Our government promised farmers we would continue to expand and enhance RMP, and with this historic investment, we have delivered,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness. “To Ontario’s world-class farmers, know that our government remains focused on strengthening your resilience and competitiveness, no matter what headwinds may come our way.”

The $100 million increase will be phased in over a three-year period, starting with a $30 million increase for the 2025 program year, leading to an annual total of $250 million by the 2027 program year. Producer premiums will remain at 35 per cent of government funding, and the current phase-in of this will continue.

“Ontario farmers work tirelessly to feed our growing province, and they deserve a government that protects them and their industry against economic uncertainty,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “This investment will not only continue to support hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in economic activity, it will also help ensure the continued growth of Ontario’s thriving agri-food sector for generations.”

This investment builds on the $50 million annual increase to RMP in 2020 to $150 million, and past reforms which allowed unused program funds to be rolled over to future year claims, allowing the program to be most responsive in times of greatest need. This also builds on the 2023 changes to the compensation rates for AgriStability which were increased from 70 per cent to 80 per cent, a change that Ontario led the fight on at the federal level to better serve farms facing significantmargin declines due to production losses as part of the national suite of Business Risk Management programming.

RMP supports over 383,000 jobs and $24 billion throughout Ontario’s agri-food supply chain across 8,500 farms which produce cattle, hogs, sheep, veal, grains and oilseeds, as well as edible horticulture through the Self-Directed Risk Management stream.