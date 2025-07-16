Ontario gov’t hoping to further bolster long-term growth with investment in Ontario mining

A multimillion-dollar investment aimed at helping junior mining companies bring Ontario’s critical minerals to market was announced by the Ontario government on July 3, 2025. The Ford government’s announcement focuses on early exploration and development costs for license prospectors, hopefully boosting Ontario’s economy and building supply chains around new mining ventures.

“Ontario is sitting on some of the most valuable critical mineral deposits in the world – and the global economy is knocking at our door,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines.

“Supporting early exploration is how we unlock that potential. Ontario has an ambitious plan to accelerate responsible resource development, along with cutting permitting timelines in half and enabling more exploration of our vast country. Together, we are identifying the next major Canadian resource projects that will create good-paying jobs, strengthen our economy and deliver lasting prosperity for communities across the province.”

Two key features were outlined in a press release from government officials.

“The Ontario Junior Exploration Program helps cover up to 50 per cent of eligible costs for exploration and development projects,” reads the release from government officials.

“With the addition of the new funding stream and the enhanced Indigenous Participation funding, prospectors will now be eligible to receive up to $65,000 per project (including enhanced Indigenous Participation Support), and junior mining companies will be eligible to receive up to $215,000 per project (including enhanced Indigenous Participation Support). Applications for the sixth intake of OJEP will be accepted online through the Transfer Payment Ontario (TPON), beginning on July 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EST and closing on July 31, 2025, at 4 p.m. EST.”

This corporate bursary is something the Ford government believes will help pave the way for “long-term growth in the mining sector.”

“We are protecting Ontario’s economic prosperity for future generations by unlocking our province’s vast critical mineral resources,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance.

“This investment will help expand Ontario’s mining sector and support the growth and success of our workers and businesses as we work together to make Ontario the most competitive jurisdiction in the G7.”

“Today’s announcement strengthens our commitment to leveraging every tool at our disposal to create lasting economic opportunities for First Nations communities across Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, First Nations Economic Reconciliation, and the minister responsible for the Ring of Fire Economic and community partnerships.

“By enhancing support through the Ontario Junior Exploration Program, we are empowering Indigenous partners to play a leading role in developing the province’s world-class critical mineral resources – driving shared prosperity now and for future generations.”

“Our province’s investment in early-stage exploration is a tremendous benefit for Northwestern Ontario, where the future of critical minerals is taking shape,” said Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay – Atikokan.

“By supporting our local prospectors, junior mining companies, and Indigenous partners, we are laying the foundation for good-paying jobs, economic growth, and long-term prosperity in the North. This is about more than just mining — it’s about securing a stable, made-in-Ontario supply chain and ensuring our communities play a leading role in powering the future.”