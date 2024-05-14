Ontario getting $200M for new child care spaces

THUNDER BAY — The federal government will provide Ontario with over $200 million, specifically earmarked to create more child care spaces.

Patty Hajdu, member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, said she’s heard from families that getting access to child care is a huge concern.

“[People] have been signing up in some cases before their child is born. I’ve heard that from families. I’ve also heard that from providers who are telling me about the lists that they have.”

Hajdu also said the lack of available child care spaces could be inhibitive for getting parents back to work if they have young children.

“This is a hugely critical component of economic success for the country. You know, we have the highest number of women in the workforce that we’ve ever seen, and a large part of that is because of child care.

In fact, care can be a real inhibitor for economic independence and for the growth of a family’s own finances, Hajdu said.

She noted that the province will work with child care providers to create those spaces and recruit more workers.

“This is about addressing the growing need and making sure that families really do have a fair chance to succeed in the market.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the funding announcement on Monday that Ontario would be receiving $201.87 million to create child care spaces in Ontario.

During his announcement in southern Ontario, Trudeau also highlighted other aspects of the 2024 budget, which includes a loan program for facilities to expand or renovate current child care spaces and a student loan forgiveness program for early childhood educators working in rural or remote communities.