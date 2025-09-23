Ontario First Nations want more change rather than temporary funding

Garden River First Nation Chief Karen Bell says Ontario’s investments in the community do not fully address ongoing Indigenous challenges, and “fall short” of the economic gap.

Ontario is investing $8 million over three years to support economic development in First Nations communities, partnering with the Ontario First Nations Economic Developers Association (OFNEDA). The announcement was made on Tuesday at OFNEDA’s 14th annual First Nations Economic Advancement Conference in Thunder Bay.

“While this investment is appreciated and has the potential to support much-needed capacity development, it is important to emphasize that this must be seen as a first step,” Chief Bell told the Sault Star.

“We are calling on the Ontario government to go beyond temporary funding cycles and instead commit to structural changes that enable First Nations to define and drive their own economic futures.”

The funding will support training, mentorship, and professional networks for First Nation entrepreneurs, while also creating business opportunities and jobs across the province.

“Our ongoing partnership with OFNEDA reaffirms our government’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities that build capacity and knowledge sharing while strengthening economic partnerships with First Nations communities,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, at Tuesday’s conference.

In addition, the Ontario government outlined other initiatives to support Indigenous economic growth:

$4 million per year for Indigenous Financial Institutions to provide low-interest loans and grants to Indigenous-owned businesses, plus $1 million per year to support e-commerce expansion.

Expansion of the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program from $1 billion to $3 billion.

$10 million over three years for scholarships for First Nations students pursuing careers in resource development.

“The increase in support for Indigenous Financial Institutions, the expansion of the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program, and scholarships for students interested in resource development are steps that begin to address long-standing gaps in economic participation,” Chief Bell said.

“We appreciate the recognition of the work being done by organizations such as OFNEDA,” she said.

In 2023, Ontario allocated $6.8 million to OFNEDA to go towards First Nations economic development. Since then $14.8 million in total has been given to support OFNEDA and their growth.

“On behalf of our organization, I want to acknowledge and thank the provincial government for their continued support,” said Peggy Domingue, Executive Director, OFNEDA.

Since its founding in 2009, OFNEDA has helped Indigenous communities and businesses with strategic writing, marketing, and skills development, contributing to local entrepreneurship and economic growth. The organization has 138 members spanning over 79 different First Nations communities and 10 corporations.