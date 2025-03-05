Ontario Federation of Agriculture responds to U.S. tariffs

On March 4, 2025, the United States imposed 10 percent tariffs on energy imports from Canada and 25 percent tariffs on all other imports from Canada. In response, Canada has imposed initial reciprocal tariffs of 25 percent against $30-billion CAD in imports of goods from the U.S., effective March 4, 2025.

“This continues to be a very uncertain and fluid situation, but tariffs and resulting impacts on currency and markets will have severe negative consequences for farmers and consumers on both sides of the border,” said Drew Spoelstra, president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture

“Canada and the U.S. share one of the most significant agricultural trading relationships in the world and we cannot overstate the importance of a balanced trade position that does not harm agricultural commodities, or the deeply integrated relationship Canadian farmers have with processors and markets in the U.S. We are working with our partners to understand what the impacts will be on our sector and encourage Canadians at every opportunity to support Ontario and Canadian products, goods, and services.”

Canada exports a large part of its agricultural production around the world, ranking eighth in the world behind the U.S, Brazil, Netherlands, Germany, China, France and Spain. In 2023, Canada exported nearly $99.1 billion in agriculture and food products and approximately 60% of those exports go to the United States. More than 85% of Canada’s greenhouse vegetable production is exported and Statistics Canada data shows that 99.5% of those exports go to the United States; we also export a large part of our beef, pork and canola oil production.

Canadian agriculture also sources a significant amount of livestock feed, veterinary products, farm machinery and agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizer and crop protection products from the U.S., making the agri-food-sector tightly connected across our shared border.

